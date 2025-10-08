Cardinals Made Three Roster Moves, Placed TE Tip Reiman On IR

Darren Urban reports that the Cardinals made three roster moves on Wednesday, including placing TE Tip Reiman on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.

In corresponding moves, the team signed TE Nick Muse to the practice squad and released S Patrick McMorris from the unit.

Reiman, 21, was a two-year starter at Illinois and was named team captain in 2023. The Cardinals used a third-round pick on him last year.

Reiman is in the second year of his four-year, $5,789,916 rookie contract that includes a $1,030,848 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,052,712 in 2024.

In 2025, Reiman appeared in four games and made three starts for the Cardinals, catching three passes for 18 yards and no touchdowns.

During his college career, Reiman appeared in 45 games and recorded 41 receptions for 420 yards (10.2 YPC) and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Reiman as it becomes available.