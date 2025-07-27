Cardinals Make Three Moves, Place CB Starling Thomas On IR

Per Darren Urban, the Cardinals placed cornerbacks Starling Thomas and Jaden Davis on injured reserve on Sunday. They also signed CB Steven Gilmore to a contract.

Thomas sustained a torn ACL in Friday’s practice that will unfortunately sideline him for the rest of the season. He’s a former undrafted free agent who’s seen significant playing time the past two years in Arizona.

Arizona had a lot of depth at cornerback and was set to face some hard roster decisions, but this injury will thin the crowd.

Thomas, 25, played his entire college career at UAB. After going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, he signed on with the Lions. Detroit cut him coming out of camp, and he was claimed by the Cardinals.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in all 17 games and made 15 starts for the Cardinals, recording 47 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and six pass deflections.