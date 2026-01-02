Cardinals Officially Place WR Marvin Harrison Jr. On IR

The Arizona Cardinals officially placed WR Marvin Harrison Jr. on injured reserve Friday, per Darren Urban of the team’s site.

Jonathan Gannon already announced yesterday that Harrison has been ruled out for Week 18. His injury is related to his heel and will mark his fifth missed game of the season, three related to the heel and two for an appendectomy.

Harrison Jr., 23, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a consensus All-American, and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

The Cardinals drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $35,374,742 contract, including a $22,547,084 signing bonus, $35,374,742 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,843,686.

In 2025, Harrison Jr. appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals and caught 41 passes for 608 yards (14.8 YPC) and four touchdowns.