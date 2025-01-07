Cardinals Officially Sign Four Players To Futures Deals

The Arizona Cardinals announced they signed four players to futures deals on Tuesday, including OL Sincere Haynesworth.

We have signed DL Anthony Goodlow, OL Sincere Haynesworth, RB Zonovan Knight and DL P.J. Mustipher to future contracts for the 2025 season. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 7, 2025

The full list includes:

OL Sincere Haynesworth RB Zonovan Knight DL P.J. Mustipher DL Anthony Goodlow

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the spring and summer.

Haynesworth, 23, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane back in May. He was waived with an injury settlement in August coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Patriots in October but was cut loose after a week. He quickly signed with the Saints’ practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.