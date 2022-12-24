Cardinals Make Four Moves, Place CB Byron Murphy On IR

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals are placing CB Byron Murphy on injured reserve which will end his season.

The team is also signing DL Michael Dogbe to the active roster and elevating practice squad players WR Pharoh Cooper and CB Nate Hairston.

Murphy, 24, was a second-round pick by the Cardinals out of Washington back in 2019.

He is in the final year of his four-year, $7.9 million rookie deal with the Cardinals that included $6.1 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Murphy appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and made nine starts, recording 36 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.