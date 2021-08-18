Cardinals Place G Justin Pugh On COVID-19 List, Re-Sign LB Reggie Walker

The Arizona Cardinals placed G Justin Pugh on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday and re-signed LB Reggie Walker, according to Aaron Wilson.

Pugh, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.346 million contract and made a base salary of $1,157,307 for the 2016 season when the Giants elected to pick up Pugh’s fifth-year option.

Pugh later signed a five-year contract worth over $45 million with the Cardinals in 2018. He had one more year left on that deal in 2022 with a base salary of $8.025 million but agreed to a $4.25 million pay cut in March.

In 2020, Pugh appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and made 15 starts at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 38 guard out of 80 qualifying players.