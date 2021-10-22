Cardinals Place LB Kylie Fitts On Injured Reserve

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph announced that they are placing LB Kylie Fitts on the injured reserve on Friday, according to Darren Urban.

Fitts, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract, but was waived in 2019. Fitts later signed on to the Cardinals’ practice squad before being called up to their active roster. He was re-signed to the practice squad back in September but was promoted after a week.

In 2021, Fitts has appeared in six games and recorded two tackles.