Cardinals Place LB Kylie Fitts On Injured Reserve

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph announced that they are placing LB Kylie Fitts on the injured reserve on Friday, according to Darren Urban

Kylie Fitts

Fitts, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract, but was waived in 2019.

Fitts later signed on to the Cardinals’ practice squad before being called up to their active roster. He was re-signed to the practice squad back in September but was promoted after a week. 

In 2021, Fitts has appeared in six games and recorded two tackles. 

