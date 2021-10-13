Cardinals Place TE Maxx Williams On IR, Promote S James Wiggins Among Other Moves

The Cardinals announced they have placed TE Maxx Williams on injured reserve, along with LB Zeke Turner.

Arizona also promoted S James Wiggins from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Cardinals also designated DT Jordan Phillips and OL Joshua Miles to return from injured reserve and signed TE Richard Rodgers, CB Kevin Peterson and LB Joe Walker to the practice squad.

Williams, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. Williams played out the final of his four-year, $4.052 million contract before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2019.

Arizona later signed Williams to a two-year extension in November of 2020.

In 2021, Williams has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and caught 15 passes for 179 yards receiving and one touchdown.