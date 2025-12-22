Cardinals Placing DT Walter Nolen & CB Garrett Williams On IR

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon announced first-round DT Walter Nolen and CB Garrett Williams will be placed on injured reserve.

Williams tore his Achilles and Nolen appeared to also suffer a major knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons.

Nolen, 22, was a five-star recruit, the top-ranked defensive lineman and the No. 2 overall prospect behind Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Texas A&M in November 2021 but transferred after two seasons and landed with Ole Miss. He earned consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC in 2024 with the Rebels.

The Cardinals used the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Nolen. He signed a four-year, $19,340,170 rookie contract that included a $10,705,575 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Nolen appeared in six games for the Cardinals and recorded 11 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and two pass deflections.

Williams, 24, was an honorable mention All-ACC during his freshman year at Syracuse. The Cardinals drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $5,634,923 rookie contract that included a $1,098,126 signing bonus.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in ten games for the Cardinals and recorded 46 total tackles, one forced fumble, five pass deflections, and one interception.