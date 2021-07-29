Cardinals Placing Six On COVID-19 List Including C Rodney Hudson

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury announced that C Rodney Hudson, G Justin Pugh, WR Andy Isabella and WR KeeSean Johnson are in the COVID-19 protocol, per Darren Urban.

The Cardinals also placed OT Kelvin Beachum and WR Isaac Whitney on the COVID-19 list.

They’ll remain there until they can test out, which could be in a few days or 10-plus days depending on their vaccination status.

Hudson, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He played out his four-year, $3,506,100 rookie contract in Kansas City before agreeing to a five-year, $44.5 million contract with the Raiders for the 2015 season.

Hudson was set to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2019 season before signing a three-year extension with the Raiders worth $33.75 million with $24.4 million guaranteed.

However, the Raiders traded him this offseason to the Cardinals.

In 2020, Hudson appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders, making 16 starts for them at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 8 center out of 36 qualifying players.