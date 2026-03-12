Cardinals Re-Sign CB Starling Thomas

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have re-signed CB Starling Thomas.

The Cardinals also officially announced the signing of RB Zonovan Knight.

Thomas, 26, played his entire college career at UAB. After going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, he signed on with the Lions. Detroit cut him coming out of camp, and he was claimed by the Cardinals.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in all 17 games and made 15 starts for the Cardinals, recording 47 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and six pass deflections.