Cardinals Re-Sign P Andy Lee & LS Aaron Brewer

The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that they’ve signed LS Aaron Brewer to a one-year contract and have agreed to terms with P Andy Lee on a one-year deal.

Lee, 39, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2004. After 11 seasons in San Francisco, he was traded to the Browns and spent a year in Cleveland.

The Browns later traded Lee to the Panthers but they cut him loose at the start of 2017. Lee signed on with the Cardinals a few days later and signed a two-year extension going into the 2018 season. He re-signed with the Cardinals on a one-year deal for 2021.

In 2021, Lee appeared in 16 games for the Cardinals and punted 51 times for 2,501 total yards and an average of 49 yards per kick, five touchbacks and 12 kicks placed inside the 20.