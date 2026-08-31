Cardinals Re-Signing OL Matt Pryor To PS

Per Mike Garafolo, the Cardinals are re-signing OL Matt Pryor to their practice squad.
Pryor, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles out of TCU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when Philadelphia traded him to the Colts in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.
Pryor re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal in 2022 that was worth more than $5 million. From there, he signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2023 and with the Bears in 2024.
For the 2025 season, Pryor returned to the Eagles for a second stint with the team on a one-year deal.
In 2025, Pryor appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and made one start.
Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!