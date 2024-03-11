Cardinals Re-Signing OL Trystan Colon-Castillo

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are re-signing OL Trystan Colon-Castillo to a one-year, $1.75 million deal.

Pelissero mentions the deal has $450,000 in guarantees along with a maximum value of $2 million with incentives.

Colon, 25, signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Missouri in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived during the final roster cuts and added to the Ravens’ practice squad the next day.

He was later promoted to the active roster and Baltimore placed an exclusive-rights free agent tender on him in 2021. The Ravens declined to tender Colon as a restricted free agent this offseason.

From there, the Jets signed Colon to a one-year contract in March last offseason. He was waived before the season before being claimed by Arizona.

In 2023, Colon appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals making four starts for them.