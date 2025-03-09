Cardinals Re-Signing OLB Baron Browning For Two Years, $15M

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are re-signing OLB Baron Browning to a two-year contract.

Rapoport says the deal has a base value of $15 million with upside to get to $19 million total.

Arizona traded for Browning at the deadline this past year and evidently was impressed enough by his work in half a season to keep him around.

Browning, 26, was a third-round pick to the Broncos out of Ohio State in 2021. He signed a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract through 2024 with a base salary of $3.1 million in 2024.

Browning was in the final year of that contract and set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when the Broncos traded him to the Cardinals at the trade deadline.

In 2024, Browning appeared in five games for the Broncos and eight games for the Caridnals. He recorded 21 total tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks.