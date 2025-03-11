Cardinals Re-Signing WR Zay Jones

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals are re-signing veteran WR Zay Jones.
He’s inking a one-year deal worth up to $4.4 million, per Schultz.
Jones, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.77 million contract that includes $4.3 million guaranteed when Buffalo traded him to the Raiders in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick.
Jones made a base salary of $1.33 million in the final year of his deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent before the Raiders opted to re-sign him.
From there, the Jaguars signed Jones to a three-year, $24 million contract back in 2022. He was entering the final year of that deal when the Jaguars released him.
The Cardinals signed Jones to a contract last offseason.
In 2024, Jones appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and recorded eight receptions on 11 targets for 84 yards and no touchdowns.
