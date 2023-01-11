Cardinals Receive Permission To Speak With Sean Payton

According to Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals have permission from the Saints to discuss their head coaching vacancy with former HC Sean Payton.

They join the Broncos as teams interested in Payton as a potential head coaching hire this cycle.

Denver and New Orleans reportedly are on the same page about the trade compensation it would take to acquire Payton, and it’s logical to think the Cardinals have also reached a similar understanding with New Orleans.

The Saints are reportedly seeking “a first-round draft pick and more” for their former head coach.

He cannot interview in person with either team until after January 17.

Payton, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he later agreed to an extension that would have kept him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019. However, he elected to retire after the 2021 season and join FOX as an analyst.

For his career, Payton has led the Saints to a record of 152-89 (63.1 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009.

We’ll have more on Payton as the news is available.