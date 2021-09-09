Cardinals Release CB Darqueze Dennard & OL Marcus Henry From IR With Settlement

The Arizona Cardinals released CB Darqueze Dennard and OL Marcus Henry from injured reserve with injury settlements on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Dennard, 29, was taken with the No. 24 overall pick by the Bengals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.978 million contract before the Bengals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Dennard made $8,526,000 million in 2018 before returning to the Bengals on a one-year, $4.5 million contract in 2019. After a deal with the Jaguars fell through, Dennard signed a one-year deal with the Falcons for 2020.

The Cardinals signed Dennard to a contract in June before recently placing him on injured reserve.

In 2020, Dennard appeared in eight games for the Falcons and recorded 36 total tackles, one interception and five pass defenses.