Cardinals Release DL Dalvin Tomlinson

The Arizona Cardinals released DL Dalvin Tomlinson on Friday, per Josh Weinfuss.
According to OverTheCap, releasing Tomlinson frees up $9.4 million in cap space and creates $6.8 million in dead money.
Tomlinson, 32, was selected in the second round out of Alabama by the Giants in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,572,102, which included a signing bonus of $1,465,164.
The Vikings signed Tomlinson to a two-year contract worth $22 million that included $20 million in total guarantees. From there, he joined the Browns in 2023 on a four-year, $57 million contract that included $27.5 million guaranteed. Cleveland released him last year, and he caught on with the Cardinals to a two-year deal.
In 2025, Tomlinson appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 26 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass defense.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!