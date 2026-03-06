Cardinals Release DL Dalvin Tomlinson

The Arizona Cardinals released DL Dalvin Tomlinson on Friday, per Josh Weinfuss.

According to OverTheCap, releasing Tomlinson frees up $9.4 million in cap space and creates $6.8 million in dead money.

Tomlinson, 32, was selected in the second round out of Alabama by the Giants in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,572,102, which included a signing bonus of $1,465,164.

The Vikings signed Tomlinson to a two-year contract worth $22 million that included $20 million in total guarantees. From there, he joined the Browns in 2023 on a four-year, $57 million contract that included $27.5 million guaranteed. Cleveland released him last year, and he caught on with the Cardinals to a two-year deal.

In 2025, Tomlinson appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 26 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass defense.