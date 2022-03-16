Cardinals Release DT Jordan Phillips

The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that they’ve released DT Jordan Phillips.

Phillips, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2015. He was in the final year of his contract when the Dolphins waived him in 2018 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Bills.

Phillips re-signed in Buffalo in 2019 on a one-year, $4.5 million deal before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Cardinals in 2020.

In 2020, Phillips appeared in nine games for the Cardinals, recording 11 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery and one pass defense.