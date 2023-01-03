Cardinals Release G Koda Martin From PS

The Arizona Cardinals officially released G Koda Martin from their practice squad on Tuesday, per the NFL transactions wire.
Arizona’s practice squad now includes:
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
- DL Antwaun Woods (Injured)
- S Josh Thomas
- OL Badara Traore
- WR Javon Wims
- G Lachavious Simmons
- DB Nate Hairston (Injured)
- RB Ty’Son Williams
- DT Eric Banks
- OT Julien Davenport
- TE Chris Pierce
- DB Juju Hughes
- LB Blake Lynch
- QB James Morgan
- LS Hunter Bradley
- DB Jordan Miller
- DB Chris Wilcox
Martin, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Syracuse in 2019 and later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers. However, Los Angeles waived Martin with an injury designation after a few months.
He caught on with the Cardinals in September 2020 and has bounced on and off their practice squad ever since.
In 2021, Martin appeared in two games for the Cardinals.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!