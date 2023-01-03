Cardinals Release G Koda Martin From PS

The Arizona Cardinals officially released G Koda Martin from their practice squad on Tuesday, per the NFL transactions wire.

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) DL Antwaun Woods (Injured) S Josh Thomas OL Badara Traore WR Javon Wims G Lachavious Simmons DB Nate Hairston (Injured) RB Ty’Son Williams DT Eric Banks OT Julien Davenport TE Chris Pierce DB Juju Hughes LB Blake Lynch QB James Morgan LS Hunter Bradley DB Jordan Miller DB Chris Wilcox

Martin, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Syracuse in 2019 and later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers. However, Los Angeles waived Martin with an injury designation after a few months.

He caught on with the Cardinals in September 2020 and has bounced on and off their practice squad ever since.

In 2021, Martin appeared in two games for the Cardinals.