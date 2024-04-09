Cardinals Reportedly Want Three First-Round Picks To Trade Down From No. 4

According to Armando Salguero, the Cardinals have spoken with multiple teams about trading down from the No. 4 overall pick, but their asking price is steep.

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort is asking for three first-round picks in exchange for dropping down a significant amount in the draft, per Salguero.

Arizona has some leverage with the No. 4 pick as multiple quarterback-needy teams are picking just outside the top ten. Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has picked up considerable buzz as a player a team like the Vikings, Broncos or Raiders could target in a trade up to No. 4.

Recent draft trades in 2021 and 2023 from the 49ers and Panthers have established a precedent for how much it costs for a team to move up for a quarterback. Arizona’s ask is in line with that precedent.

The Vikings made a trade to acquire another first-round pick in this year’s class, a move widely seen as giving them ammunition to move up for a quarterback.

However, Salguero writes Minnesota isn’t enthusiastic about giving up three first-round picks to go up seven spots in the order. The Vikings would obviously prefer to pay as little as possible.

It’s all part of the negotiating dance the Cardinals and other interested teams must go through ahead of the draft as they figure out the exact compensation and whether it’s worth it for either side.

Ossenfort indicated back before the owners meetings in late March that the Cardinals were interested in exploring trade options for the pick. In just one year, he’s built a reputation as a prolific trader, moving down from No. 3 overall last year before moving back up to No. 6.

“There will be a big neon sign that says ‘open’ and I don’t like it blinking, it messes with my eyes, but we’re always going to be listening,” Ossenfort joked, via NFL.com. “I think we’ll always have the conversation, we may not get to a point where a deal makes sense, whether it’s at [No.] 4 or anywhere we’re picking, but we’re always going to have the conversation and if it makes sense, if it’s attractive to building our team, then it’s something that we’ll certainly consider no matter where we’re at in the draft.”

As the draft gets closer, a team could decide paying the exorbitant price for a player like McCarthy is worth it. Perhaps the Cardinals decide it still makes sense for them to take a lesser offer if nothing better is on the table.

Deadlines drive action, and with the draft in two weeks, there will be a resolution to all of this soon.