Cardinals Request Interview With Steelers LB Coach Brian Flores For HC Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have requested permission to interview Steelers senior defensive assistant and LBs coach Brian Flores for their vacant head coach job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Cardinals’ job:

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Requested)

Steelers LBs coach Brian Flores (Requested)

Flores has also interviewed for the Browns’ defensive coordinator position and there was some buzz that he could be favorite the job.

Flores, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.