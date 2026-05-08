Cardinals Sign First-Round RB Jeremiyah Love

The Arizona Cardinals officially signed first-round RB Jeremiyah Love to a four-year rookie contract.
Arizona has now signed four of its seven picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|3
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|Signed
|2
|34
|Chase Bisontis
|G
|3
|65
|Carson Beck
|QB
|4
|104
|Kaleb Proctor
|DT
|5
|143
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|Signed
|6
|183
|Karson Sharar
|LB
|Signed
|7
|217
|Jayden Williams
|T
|Signed
Love, 20, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He won the Doak Walker Award and Consensus All-American honors in 2025 as a junior and declared early for the 2026 NFL Draft.
NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $53,869,434 rookie contract that includes a $35,637,768 signing bonus.
For his three-year college career at Notre Dame, Love appeared in 41 games and recorded 433 rushing attempts for 2,882 yards (6.7 YPC) and 36 touchdowns, to go along with 63 receptions for 594 yards (9.4 YPC) and six touchdowns.
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