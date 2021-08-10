Cardinals Sign Four Players, Cut Four

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals signed four players on Tuesday including DL Margus Hunt and TE Demetrius Harris.

Arizona also waived S Jamal Carter, OL Ryan Pope, S Donald Rutledge, and TE Cary Angeline in corresponding moves.

The full list of signed players includes:

Hunt, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $3,671,100 rookie contract with the Bengals before agreeing to a two-year contract with the Colts for the 2017 season.

Hunt returned to the Colts on a two-year, $9 million contract, but was unfortunately released last year. From there, Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Saints and was on and off of their practice squad before finishing out the year with the Bengals.

In 2020, Hunt appeared in 13 games for the Saints and Bengals, recording nine tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery, and four pass deflections.

Harris, 30, wound up signing a with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He played basketball out of UW-Milwaukee before transitioning to a football career.

The Chiefs later signed Harris to a three-year, $6.3 million contract in 2016. From there, he joined the Browns on a two-year contract in March of 2019 but was cut loose after completing his first season.

He signed on with the Bears in February of last year and became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Harris appeared in 15 games and recorded seven receptions for 45 yards (6.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.