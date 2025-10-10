Cardinals Sign P Pat O’Donnell

The Arizona Cardinals announced they signed P Pat O’Donnell to their active roster ahead of Week 6.

We have signed punter Pat O’Donnell to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/Q9ySwpOWIF — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 10, 2025

O’Donnell, 34, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He finished out his four-year, $2,325,308 contract with the Bears before returning to Chicago on a one-year contract.

O’Donnell later agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract in 2019. He was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before returning on a one-year deal.

The Packers signed O’Donnell to a two-year, $4 million contract but they opted to release him coming out of the preseason. The Falcons signed him for their Week 8 game against the Titans and he recently had a tryout with the Cardinals before rejoining Atlanta’s practice squad.

He had another stint with the Packers in 2024 and was let go from the practice squad, once again becoming a free agent. The 49ers signed him to a contract in November of last year and he finished out his contract.

In 2024, O’Donnell appeared in all eight games for the 49ers and totaled 1,082 yards on 24 attempts (45.1 YPA), which includes one downed inside the 20-yard line.