Cardinals Sign RB Corey Kiner Off Vikings PS Among Five Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced they signed RB Corey Kiner to the active roster from the Vikings’ practice squad, cutting RB Jermar Jefferson in a corresponding move.

The team also cut RBs Montrell Johnson and Sincere McCormick from the practice squad and signed OLB Eku Leota to the unit.

Kiner, 23, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury designation near the end of camp.

The Vikings later added Kiner to their practice squad.

In his collegiate career, Kiner appeared in 45 games for LSU and Cincinnati and rushed 557 times for 2,889 yards (5.19 YPC) and 16 touchdowns.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.