Cardinals Sign WR Greg Dortch, Activate S Shawn Williams

The Cardinals announced they have signed WR Greg Dortch to the roster.

Arizona also activated S Shawn Williams from the non-football injury list.

Dortch, 23, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed on with New York’s practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

The Panthers signed Dortch off of the Jets practice squad in October. He bounced on and off their roster before catching on with the Rams practice squad to end the season. He signed a futures deal with Los Angeles but was waived coming out of camp. After another stint on the practice squad, Dortch was cut and landed with the Falcons.

Atlanta signed Dortch to a futures deal for 2021 but waived him in June.

In 2019, Dortch appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded 119 kickoff return yards and 28 punt return yards.

Williams, 30, was drafted in the third round of the 2013 draft by the Bengals. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $20.19 million contract extension with Cincinnati in 2016.

After testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021, Williams signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Cardinals in March.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 13 games for the Bengals and recorded 14 tackles and one pass deflection.