Cardinals Sign WR Marcell Ateman, Waive OT Eric Smith

The Arizona Cardinals signed WR Marcell Ateman to a contract on Thursday and waived OT Eric Smith, according to Aaron Wilson.

Ateman, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.55 million contract, but was waived by the Raiders coming out of the preseason a year later.

The Raiders later signed Ateman to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

For his career, Ateman has appeared in 19 games for the Raiders and caught 20 passes for 270 yards receiving and one touchdown.