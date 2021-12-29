Cardinals Signing CB Isaiah Johnson To Practice Squad

Aaron Wilson reports that the Cardinals are signing CB Isaiah Johnson to their practice squad on Wednesday. According to Wilson, it’s possible Arizona could Johnson could be added to the active roster at some point in the near future, considering that they’re in need of cornerback help.

Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:

Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Cowboys signed Johnson to their practice squad in October and later had a brief stint with the Steelers.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and four passes defended.