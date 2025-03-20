Cardinals Signing CB Jaylon Jones

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Cardinals are signing former Bears CB Jaylon Jones to a contract.

Wilson mentions Jones is a former high school teammate of Arizona QB Kyler Murray.

Jones, 27, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi in 2022. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time this offseason.

In 2024, Jones appeared in eight games for the Bears and recorded 15 total tackles and two passes defended.