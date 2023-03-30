Cardinals Signing DL Carlos Watkins To One-Year Deal

The Arizona Cardinals have announced they are signing DL Carlos Watkins to a one-year deal.

We have agreed to terms with DL Carlos Watkins on a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 31, 2023

Watkins, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston.

Watkins was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys. Dallas brought him back this last offseason but added him to their practice squad at the start of the season.

Watkins spent time on and off the Cowboys active roster and practice squad last year.

In 2022, Watkins appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 26 tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble.