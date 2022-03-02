Cardinals Signing HC Kliff Kingsbury & GM Steve Keim To Contract Extensions

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals have agreed to contract extensions for both HC Kliff Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim on Wednesday.

The Arizona Cardinals confirmed that they have signed Kingsbury and Keim to extensions through the 2027 season.

We have reached agreements on contract extensions with GM Steve Keim and Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury. Each is now under contract with the team through the 2027 season. Details ➡️ https://t.co/alvgq5X3gQ pic.twitter.com/coaa99l19R — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 2, 2022

Kingsbury, 42, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired back in November. USC later hired him as their offensive coordinator.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which includes three Bowl game appearances.

There were rumors about the University of Oklahoma having an interest in Kingsbury that were widely seen as a leverage play by his camp

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury has led the Cardinals to an overall record of 22-20-1 and has yet to make the playoffs.

Keim, 49, began working for the Cardinals as a college scout back in 1999. Arizona promoted him to Director of College Scouting in 2006 and later elevated him to Director of Player Personnel in 2008.

After one year as the Cardinals’ VP of player personnel, Keim took over as the team’s GM for the 2013 season. Arizona signed Keim to a four-year extension through the 2022 season back in February of 2017.