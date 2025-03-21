Cardinals Signing OL Royce Newman

The Arizona Cardinals are signing OL Royce Newman to a one-year deal on Friday, per Darren Urban of the team’s site.

Newman, 27, was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

Green Bay decided to re-work his contract back in July after he qualified for the NFL’s proven performance escalator which raised his compensation to $3.1 million in 2024.

However, because the PPE is not guaranteed, it often works against players who may be on the roster bubble and gives the team leverage to force a pay cut.

The Packers reduced Newman’s base salary to the minimum of $1.25 million and converted $1 million into a per-game roster bonus. None of his 2024 compensation was guaranteed.

He was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts in August of last year and was quickly claimed by the Buccaneers.

In 2024, Newman appeared in one game for the Buccaneers as a guard.