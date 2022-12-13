Cardinals Signing QB Carson Strong To PS, Waiving CB Trayvon Mullen

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are signing QB Carson Strong to their practice squad and waiving CB Trayvon Mullen.

Strong worked out for the Cardinals last week, so he was on their radar as a potential addition even before losing Kyler Murray for the season.

Strong, 23, finished his senior season at Nevada but opted to forego his final year of eligibility and enter this year’s draft. Unfortunately, Strong went undrafted.

The Eagles later signed Strong to a rookie contract but released him coming out of the preseason.

During his four-year college career, Strong completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 9,379 yards (7.5 YPA), 74 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions in 32 career games.

Mullen, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $7,259,146 rookie contract and stands to earn a base salary of $2.54 million in 2022.

The Raiders traded Mullen to the Cardinals at the start of the regular season.

In 2022, Mullen has appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass defense.