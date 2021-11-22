Cardinals Signing QB Trace McSorley Off Ravens Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are signing QB Trace McSorley from the Ravens’ practice squad to their active roster.

Arizona clearly wants to upgrade their depth at quarterback heading into their bye week. They tried to poach Chiefs QB Shane Buechele from Kansas City’s practice squad last week.

McSorley, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,680,684 that included a $160,684 signing bonus when the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason.

McSorley re-signed to Baltimore’s practice squad.

In 2020, McSorley appeared in two games and recorded three completions on 10 pass attempts (30 percent) for 90 yards and one touchdown.