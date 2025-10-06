Cardinals TE Tip Reiman Out For Season With Ankle Injury

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Monday that second-year TE Tip Reiman is out for the season with an ankle injury and will be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.

Reiman, 21, was a two-year starter at Illinois and was named team captain in 2023. The Cardinals used a third-round pick on him last year.

Reiman is in the second year of his four-year, $5,789,916 rookie contract that includes a $1,030,848 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,052,712 in 2024.

In 2025, Reiman has appeared in four games and made three starts for them, catching three passes for 18 yards and no touchdowns.

During his college career, Reiman appeared in 45 games and recorded 41 receptions for 420 yards (10.2 YPC) and five touchdowns.