Cardinals Waive OLB Jesse Lemonier

The Arizona Cardinals have waived OLB Jesse Lemonier, per the NFL transaction wire.

Lemonier, 25, went undrafted out of Liberty in 2020 before catching on with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was among their final roster cuts before being bounced on and off the practice squad for the remainder of the season.

Lemonier caught on with the Lions practice squad during the 2021 season and was eventually promoted to the active roster. However, Detroit waived him this past May and he was claimed by the Cardinals.

In 2021, Lemonier appeared in seven games for the Lions and recorded 15 tackles and one and a half sacks.