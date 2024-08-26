Cardinals Waive Six Players

The Cardinals announced that they are waiving six players as they begin their roster cutdown prior to Tuesday’s deadline.

The following is a list of players being waived by the team on Monday:

Garrett, 26, was drafted in the seventh round by the Rams out of Concordia in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal when the Rams waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Vikings practice squad and spent nearly the whole season there before being released. From there, he had a brief stint with the Seahawks back in 2023 but was ultimately waived a few months later.

He caught on in the UFL and was named the special teams player of the year last season.

In 2021, Garrett appeared in one game for the Rams but did not record any stats.