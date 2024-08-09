Cardinals Waived/Injured OLB Marquis Haynes

The Arizona Cardinals have waived OLB Marquis Haynes, per the transaction wire.

If Haynes clears waivers, he’ll revert to the team’s injured reserve.

Haynes, 29, was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in 2018. He finished his four-year, $2.9 million contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent before re-signing with the Panthers on a two-year deal.

In 2023, Haynes appeared in seven games for the Panthers making one start and recording 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.