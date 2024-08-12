Cardinals Worked Out Seven Players

The Arizona Cardinals hosted seven players for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

WR Daylen Baldwin WR Jalen Camp OL Chuck Filiaga RB Hassan Hall RB Anthony McFarland OL Chris Murray WR Wayne Ruby

McFarland, 26, was a two-year starter at Maryland and earned freshman All-American honors in 2018. The Steelers selected him with the No. 124 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

McFarland was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,017,429 rookie contract, including a $722,429 signing bonus when he was released. The Steelers later brought him back on a futures contract before placing him on injured reserve.

He was cut by Pittsburgh again towards the end of last season but was signed back to their practice squad.

For his career, McFarland has appeared in 17 games for the Steelers and rushed for 146 yards on 42 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 87 yards receiving and no touchdowns.