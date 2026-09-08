Cardinals Worked Out Six Free Agents

The Arizona Cardinals officially hosted six free agents for workouts on Tuesday, according to the NFL Transactions report.

The full list include:

Reed, 25, was a sixth-round pick to the Seahawks out of New Mexico back in 2023. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.01 million rookie contract when Seattle waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Reed bounced on and off the practice squad and was waived in November but claimed by the Titans, where he remained for the rest of the year. He returned to the Titans on a one-year contract this past March before being waiving coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Reed appeared in eight games for the Seahawks and Titans and recorded 10 total tackles.