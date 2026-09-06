NFC Notes: Terrion Arnold, Braden Fiske, Michael Wilson Contract, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

The Cardinals signed WR Michael Wilson to a three-year contract extension worth $78.934 million with an $18 million signing bonus, $47 million guaranteed, and $35 million fully guaranteed at signing.

to a three-year contract extension worth $78.934 million with an $18 million signing bonus, $47 million guaranteed, and $35 million fully guaranteed at signing. Wilson’s contract includes fully guaranteed salaries of $1.485 million in 2026 and $15.855 million in 2027, while $15.515 million of his $16.5 million 2028 salary is fully guaranteed.

The deal also includes a $21.814 million salary in 2029, with salary cap charges of $19.495 million in 2026, $20.945 million in 2027, $22.59 million in 2028, and $29.404 million in 2029. (Wilson)

Wilson spoke about his love for the organization and wanting to help turn the franchise around: “That sense of loyalty, that just screams the type of player and person I want to be.” (Urban)

Rams

Rams OLB Braden Fiske was happy the team traded for OLB Myles Garrett but was disappointed to hear it cost them OLB Jared Verse, who he’s been with since college.

“The surreal story of getting drafted to the same team,” Fiske said, via Rams Wire. “All that built up, it created such a good bond, a good relationship with each other that, yeah, when it did go down, that was honestly – yeah, you hear all the time that ‘business is business.’ Until the business directly affects you, you don’t really understand, so that was a direct hit of, ‘Oh yeah, it can happen to anybody.’ That hit pretty hard pretty quick. My first instinct isn’t, ‘Oh, s—. We got Myles Garrett.’ My first instinct is like, ‘Oh, s—. We lost Jared. That really sucks.’ Obviously, time heals and having Myles around and knowing Jared’s taking care of what he’s got to take care of in Cleveland, it’s one of those things that heals over time and we’re going to make it happen one way or another because at the end of the day, it’s still a business.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks signed CB Terrion Arnold to a one-year deal in recent weeks despite him facing felony kidnapping and armed robbery charges. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Seattle dug into Arnold’s background after the Lions released him in June.

to a one-year deal in recent weeks despite him facing felony kidnapping and armed robbery charges. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Seattle dug into Arnold’s background after the Lions released him in June. Breer reports that the Seahawks consulted QB Jalen Milroe and FB Robbie Ouzts , both of Arnold’s teammates at Alabama. Breer also says GM John Schneider spoke with former Alabama HC Nick Saban , Lions GM Brad Holmes , and former Seahawks RB Leon Washington , whose son is Arnold’s half-brother.

and FB , both of Arnold’s teammates at Alabama. Breer also says GM spoke with former Alabama HC , Lions GM , and former Seahawks RB , whose son is Arnold’s half-brother. Breer writes that Seattle was comfortable with the information they gathered on Arnold and became one of four teams interested in him, along with the Texans, Saints, and Giants.

According to Breer, the Seahawks believed Arnold would be eligible to practice and play while his case was ongoing, but the NFL reversed its decision after facing bad PR. Instead, Arnold went on the commissioner’s exempt list.