Cardinals Working Out DB Delonte Hood

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals are working out DB Delonte Hood on Sunday.

Hood, 23, went undrafted out of Peru State College in Nebraska back in 2022.

He caught on with the Bengals but was among their final roster cuts before being signed to the Broncos’ practice squad.

Hood most recently worked out for the Patriots but was not signed to a contract.

The Arington Renegades of the UFL drafted him and he is currently on their roster, with hopes of returning to the NFL level.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game or record any statistics.