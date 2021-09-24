Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Will Be Game-Time Decision In Week 3

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Friday that WR DeAndre Hopkins will be a game-time decision for Week 3’s game, per Tyler Drake.

Hopkins is dealing a rib injury this week.

Should Hopkins be held out, the Cardinals would turn to Christian Kirk, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore to handle the workload.

Hopkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agree to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

In 2021, Hopkins has appeared in two games for the Cardinals and caught 10 passes for 137 yards receiving and three touchdowns.