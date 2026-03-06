Carson Wentz Believed To Be Jets OC Frank Reich’s Preferred Option At QB

Connor Hughes of SNY, citing two sources, reports that veteran QB Carson Wentz is believed to be Jets OC Frank Reich’s “preferred option” at quarterback.

Hughes mentions that Reich and Wentz have a longstanding relationship from their time together back in Philadelphia.

Reich even went to bat for Wentz and helped convince the Colts to sign him in free agency in 2021.

“No one loves Wentz more than Frank,” a third source told Hughes.

Other names that have come up as potential options for the Jets at quarterback include Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brissett and Geno Smith.

Wentz, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks.

Wentz lasted just one year with the Colts before he was traded to the Commanders. Washington opted to release Wentz after just a year, and he later caught on with the Rams as a backup.

The Chiefs signed Wentz to a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 season. He caught on with the Vikings in August.

In 2025, Wentz has appeared in five games for the Vikings and completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,216 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.