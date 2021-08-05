Carson Wentz (Foot Surgery) Expected To Be Back ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported Thursday that Colts believe QB Carson Wentz will push to come back from his foot surgery “sooner rather than later.”

Recent had said that Wentz was looking at a timetable of 5-12 weeks following surgery, but Glazer seemed to imply it’s unlikely he’ll miss much time with this injury.

Colts HC Frank Reich told reporters on Monday that Wentz’s procedure will remove a piece of bone that had shaken loose from an old injury Wentz had, possibly in high school.

Reports yesterday indicated Wentz was going to try to rest the injury and hope it improved to avoid surgery, which could have kept him available for the season opener — albeit with reduced mobility.

Instead, it appears the quarterback and team opted to bite the bullet with surgery and hope the rehab ends up on the shorter end of that timeline.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for draft compensation.

In 2020, Wentz has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Wentz as the news is available.