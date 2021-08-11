Carson Wentz & Quenton Nelson Trending Towards Being Ready For Week 1

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that Colts QB Carson Wentz and G Quenton Nelson are trending towards being ready for the start of the regular season, despite recently undergoing foot surgery.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports mentioned last week that Colts believe Wentz will push to come back from his foot surgery “sooner rather than later.”

Recent had said that Wentz was looking at a timetable of 5-12 weeks following surgery, but Glazer seemed to imply it’s unlikely he’ll miss much time with this injury.

Colts HC Frank Reich explained that Wentz’s procedure will remove a piece of bone that had shaken loose from an old injury Wentz had, possibly in high school.

Meanwhile, Nelson has “virtually the same” foot injury as Wentz.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for draft compensation.

In 2020, Wentz has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns.

Nelson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $23.888 million dollar rookie contract he signed with the Colts that included a $15.543 million dollar signing bonus.

The Colts exercised Nelson’s fifth-year option this offseason, which will cost $13.8 million in 2022.

In 2020, Nelson appeared in all 16 games for the Colts, starting 15 at left guard and one at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 3 guard out of 80 qualifying players.