CeeDee Lamb Now Expected To Miss 3-4 Weeks With Ankle Injury

Ed Werder reports Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is expected to miss the next three to four weeks, despite some early optimism about his high ankle sprain.

Adam Schefter had reported the team wanted to see how Lamb did over the next two weeks before making a determination, but didn’t expect him to play in Week 4 against the Packers. Now it appears like Lamb is set to miss more time.

Ian Rapoport says Lamb is not going on injured reserve, which leaves the door open for him to return sooner than four games.

The star receiver got rolled up on his first touch of the game in Sunday’s loss to the Bears. He tried to return but was unable to play.

Lamb, 26, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract also included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season worth $17.991 million fully guaranteed, which the Cowboys decided to pick up.

Lamb was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he agreed to a four-year, $136 million deal at the start of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Lamb has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and caught 16 passes on 24 targets for 222 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Lamb as the news is available.