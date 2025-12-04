CeeDee Lamb Ruled Out With Concussion

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Lions with a concussion, per Calvin Watkins.

Lamb, 26, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract also included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season worth $17.991 million fully guaranteed, which the Cowboys decided to pick up.

Lamb was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he agreed to a four-year, $136 million deal at the start of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Lamb has appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and caught 51 passes on 81 targets for 744 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

